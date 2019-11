Donald Trump Gets Cheered at Sporting Event By Kyle Koster | Nov 09 2019 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has been on a quest to find a group of sports fans to shower him with praise for weeks now and he found it, predictably at today's LSU-Alabama game.

.@realDonaldTrump is introduced at Bryant-Denny Stadium to loud cheers and even a “U-S-A” chant: pic.twitter.com/r7gI5Mh3dd — Alex Byington (@_AlexByington) November 9, 2019

So ends this saga.

Anyone who thought things would go differently in Tuscaloosa today is living in a fantasy world.

Anyway, how about that big game?