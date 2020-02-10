Donald Sterling Has Been Banned For Life From NBA, Fined $2.5 Million
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has been banned for life from the NBA, over racist comments made in a released phone call with his girlfriend. He will also be fined $2.5 million, the maximum amount allowed under the NBA constitution. This should placate those calling for NBA commissioner Adam Silver to take action. It was the strongest punishment possible.
Silver also pledged to do “everything in his power” with the league’s Board of Governors to force a sale of the team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the team could fetch more than $1 billion with multiple parties interested.
Sterling settled the largest Housing Discrimination lawsuit in American history. He was accused by multiple former players of bringing women into the locker room to gawk at them. This past weekend is a reminder that seeing or hearing something first hand is far more powerful.
RELATED: Mark Cuban Says Banishing Donald Sterling Would Be a “Slippery Slope”
RELATED: Magic Johnson Tweets, “I am not trying to buy the Clippers, they already have an owner.”
RELATED: Donald Sterling’s Son-In-Law is Latest to Blast Clippers’ Owner
RELATED: V. Stiviano, Donald Sterling’s Girlfriend, Wears a Giant Mask Visor Now
RELATED: State Farm May Pull Sponsorship from LA Clippers Because of Donald Sterling
[Photo via USA Today Sports]