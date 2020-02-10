Donald Sterling, David Stern and a Vladimir Putin Clippers Jersey
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
In 2006, the Los Angeles Clippers traveled to Russia for an exhibition game against CSKA Moscow. NBA Commissioner David Stern and Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling both made the trip. During halftime, they presented Russian defense minister Sergei Ivanov with a jersey for Russian President Vladimir Putin. [Getty]
