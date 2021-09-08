'Don't Look Up' Trailer Only Making Me More Excited
Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, a dark comedic tale about an approaching Doomsday comet and the public's general indifference to it, will be available on Netflix on Dec. 24. It features an absolutely loaded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Timothee Chalamet and Cate Blanchett. There is no way it won't be good.
Today we got our eyes on the first teaser trailer, complete with DiCaprio breathing heavily, some top-notch tension and an alarmingly punchable Hill. I personally feel the exact same way as before the trailer in that I very much want to see it.
Entertainment Weekly has a good amount of stills from the movie and paints an even fuller picture of the media landscape that will be created. It feels like there's a real chance to slip back in that comfortable and rewarding vibe surrounding all things Vaulter in Succession.
So, yes, very much in the tank for this. Even before learning DiCaprio and Lawrence are academics plying their craft at Michigan State University.
Christmas Eve can't get here quickly enough.