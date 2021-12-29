Domonique Foxworth, Dan Graziano Slam Aaron Rodgers on ESPN
Aaron Rodgers is once again making news for his off-the-field antics. This time, he disparaged the entire concept of science during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, complaining that if science cannot be questioned, then it must be propaganda. These comments were met with no small amount of ridicule by the greater football community, and today, the Get Up crew absolutely hammered the Green Bay Packers quarterback for it.
Dan Graziano said Rodgers was "spewing dangerous nonsense" and that it was all for attention, therefore nobody should listen to him. Domonique Foxworth gave a lengthier monologue about the absurdity of Rodgers' victim act that has been ongoing for months now. Neither man held back in any regard. Here's the clip:
We will see if and how Rodgers responds during his weekly spot next week.