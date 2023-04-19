Roundup: Dominion, Fox News Settle Lawsuit For $787.5 Million; Draymond Green Suspended; Hunter Greene Extended
Dominion and Fox News settle lawsuit for $787.5 million ... Fox News still faces $2.7 billion lawsuit from Smartmatic ... Air Force opens investigation into documents leak ... Joe Biden and Kamala Harris release tax returns ... Stock futures are down heading into Wednesday ... Russian court upholds Wall Street Journal reporter's detention ... India is passing China in population, its economy could be next ... A black bear broke into a car and drank soda ... Netflix reveals timing of U.S. password-sharing crackdown ... A review of Guy Ritchie's "The Covenant" ... Draymond Green suspended one game for stomping on Sabonis ... Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 2 vs. Heat ... NBA players name Trae Young "Most Overrated" ... Steelers trade for Allen Robinson ... Reds give Hunter Greene $53 million extension ...
