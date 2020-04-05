Domantas Sabonis Repeatedly Yells At the 2K Version of Himself During Players Tournament
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 05 2020
Domantas Sabonis clearly isn't a fan of his virtual self. The Indiana Pacers star continually berated the version of him produced by NBA 2K20's creators on Sunday. Sabonis was playing against Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell during the NBA 2K Players Tournament.
At various times he pleaded for his player to be taken out of the game and then yelled, "He sucks! He really sucks!" after his virtual self missed a jumper.
Check out the video:
He also got heated when he went 0-for-2 from the free throw line:
Harrell and Sabonis were both playing as their own teams in the first round of the tournament. Harrell cruised to a 73-51 victory. We're sure that was mostly to the lack of chemistry created by Sabonis berating himself on the virtual court.
It was fun how openly Sabonis was ripping on and talking trash about himself. It finally gave this largely-muted tournament some life.