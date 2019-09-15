Dolphins Security Guard Gets Really Excited After Seeing Tom Brady Walk By Her By William Pitts | Sep 15 2019

The New England Patriots are in Miami this weekend to face the tanking Dolphins. As quarterback Tom Brady (wearing Beats Audio headphones and sunglasses, because of course) disembarks from “Bus #2” along with some of his teammates, a security guard at Hard Rock Stadium gets…shall we say…pretty excited when he strolls past.

When u see Tom Brady in person for the first time pic.twitter.com/lsxbWx1VI9 — Danielle Trotta (@DanielleTrotta) September 15, 2019

Maybe it’s because for once she’s looking at a team that knows how to play football. Or maybe it’s because Tom Brady is so dang handsome. Who knows. But regardless, that’s the definition of starstruck. And let’s be honest, she isn’t the first or last person to feel that way after seeing Brady.