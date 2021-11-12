Dolphins Lineman Scores the Best Touchdown Ever and It Doesn't Count
By Stephen Douglas
If you sat through the Miami Dolphins - Baltimore Ravens game you were eventually rewarded with what was one of the best touchdowns in NFL history. It was a complete accident and it didn't count, but good lord was it spectacular. Tua Tagovailoa attempted to throw a screen pass and it was caught by guard Robert Hunt. Hunt then took the ball to the house, eventually flipping into the end zone.
Was Hunt an eligible receiver? No.
Was he called for a penalty? Yes.
Did the touchdown count? Of course not.
Did he look awesome doing it? Hell yes.
If there has ever been an argument that all players should be eligible to catch passes at all times, this was it. Quite simply, this was art. For a few glorious seconds, Hunt was a hero.