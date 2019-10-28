Dolphins Agree to Trade Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals By Liam McKeone | Oct 28 2019 Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

One of the deadline's top options has a new home two days before the clock strikes 0:00. The Miami Dolphins have agreed to send talented running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick in the upcoming draft, Adam Schefter reports.

Trade: Arizona has reached agreement in principle to trade a conditional 2020 draft pick to Miami for RB Kenyan Drake, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

This is a bit of a surprise; while the Cardinals have been fun to watch this season, they're still obviously at least a year away from resembling a competitive football team, much less a championship contender. Most expected Drake to be moved to a team looking to win this year.

This could be indicative of David Johnson's injury and its severity as well. An interesting trade, and the Dolphins fire sale continues.