The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Dolphins Agree to Trade Kenyan Drake to the Cardinals

By Liam McKeone | Oct 28 2019

ORCHARD PARK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Kenyan Drake #32 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 20, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo beats Miami 31 to 21. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

One of the deadline's top options has a new home two days before the clock strikes 0:00. The Miami Dolphins have agreed to send talented running back Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick in the upcoming draft, Adam Schefter reports.

This is a bit of a surprise; while the Cardinals have been fun to watch this season, they're still obviously at least a year away from resembling a competitive football team, much less a championship contender. Most expected Drake to be moved to a team looking to win this year.

This could be indicative of David Johnson's injury and its severity as well. An interesting trade, and the Dolphins fire sale continues.