Josh Rosen Finally Gets His Shot to Start For Dolphins By Ryan Phillips | Sep 19 2019 Eric Espada/Getty Images

Josh Rosen has been named the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. After two brutal weeks and whispers of a potential 0-16 season, head coach Brian Flores has made the switch to Rosen under center. His first start will come Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sources: The #Dolphins have made a big move. QB Josh Rosen is set to start vs. the #Cowboys on Sunday. Coach Brian Flores made the decision this afternoon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2019

Rosen started 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie in 2018 and didn't exactly light the world on fire. He did, however, have an objectively bad roster surrounding him. Sadly, it's clear the Dolphins' roster is worse. I'm not sure what starting Rosen accomplishes for Flores, other than to try and switch things up.

As a starter in 2018, Rosen completed just 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Statistically, he was the worst quarterback in the NFL last season. Among the 33 signal-callers who qualified, Rosen finished 33rd in yards per attempt (5.8), QBR (24.7) and passer rating (66.7). So yeah, it's not a shock the Cardinals traded him this offseason after drafting Kyler Murray.

Now Rosen has another chance to start, but I'm not sure if this is a great opportunity for him. The Dolphins are shaping up to be one of the worst teams in NFL history and Rosen has already seen a bit of action and been terrible. So far this year, the UCLA product is 8-for-21, for 102 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. That's bad.

Flores has made the move to go with his 22-year-old quarterback over veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, but I'm not sure anyone -- least of all Rosen -- should be excited about it.