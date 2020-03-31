Miami Dolphins Want to Trade Up For Joe Burrow
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 31 2020
The Cincinnati Bengals currently hold the #1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft which they will almost assuredly use to select Joe Burrow. The Miami Dolphins might like to acquire that pick and player according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald. One of the NFL's draft analysts also toyed with the idea of the Dolphins moving up for Burrow in a recent mock draft.
Salguero has been saying the Dolphins would "try" to move up to land Burrow for weeks. Today, he tweeted that a source told the Herald the team would "attempt" to trade up in the draft. The teams don't appear to be in any type of negotiations, despite the Dolphins' healthy stockpile of high picks in the April draft. (Picks No. 5, 18, 26, 39, 56, and 70 if you were curious.)
There has been zero indication the Bengals would entertain any offer for Burrow. Still, saying the Dolphins WANT to trade up for him can't be proven incorrect. They probably do. Actually making it happen just seems incredibly unlikely.