Pat McAfee Breaks Down Dolphins' Butt Punt
The Miami Dolphins recorded another impressive win on Sunday, taking down the Buffalo Bills 21-19 in a nail-biter at HardRock Stadium. Miami had the ball up by four with two minutes to go but a series of poor decisions led to an attempted punt from inside the Dolphins' five-yard line with 90 seconds remaining.
The punt was blocked by one of Miami's own players, giving two free points and possession to Buffalo. Fortunately all ended well for the Dolphins but the blocked punt was rather amusing and Pat McAfee took the time to break down what is now being called the "butt punt."
Always good of McAfee to deliver on the finer points of special teams play. Especially when it's as comedic as this.