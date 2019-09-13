Dolphins Allow Minkah Fitzpatrick to Seek Trade By Ryan Phillips | Sep 13 2019

Minkah Fitzpatrick has gotten his wish. The second-year cornerback has been given permission to seek a trade by the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN is reporting the Dolphins gave Fitzpatrick the freedom to look for a trade and that his agent, Joel Segal, has been in contact with “a number of teams.”

Fitzpatrick was the 11th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft as a defensive back out of Alabama. He was hyped as a potential star after being a big part of two national championship squads and winning the Jim Thorpe and Chuck Bednarik Awards in 2017. He had a solid rookie season last year, but is upset with having to play multiple positions in Miami’s new defensive scheme.

ESPN dropped this info into its story:

“Fitzpatrick, who was projected as a cornerback/safety out of Alabama, played three or four different positions against Baltimore. He has been uncomfortable with his constantly fluctuating role on the Dolphins’ defense throughout the offseason.”

The Dolphins are currently asking for a first-round pick in exchange for Fitzpatrick, which is hindering talks. They’re almost certainly not going to get that.