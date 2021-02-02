Dolly Parton Super Bowl Commercial Features New Version of '9 to 5'
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 2, 2021, 1:26 PM EST
Dolly Parton's classic office worker anthem, "9 to 5," turned 40 years old a couple of months ago. Apparently that meant it was time for a reboot as Parton has recorded a new version of the song entitled, "5 to 9" for Squarespace's Super Bowl commercial.
The song was originally released on Parton's "9 to 5 and Odd Jobs." How fitting that this ad is more of a celebration of working on your passion project. Of course, this seems like it might give you a 12-hour workday, but what choice do you have if you love sculpting squirrels out of shrubs? If only we lived in a society where you could do something like that and make a living wage. They say do what you love and you don't work a day in your life.
Anyway, if you're in the mood for the original, here it is. Or you if you want some more nostalgia, travel back to the 90's in Wayne and Garth's Super Bowl commercial. Neither is likely to make a future list of the worst Super Bowl commercials of all-time.