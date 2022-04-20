Does Jerry West Deserve an Apology From Winning Time? Plus the NBA Playoffs and Hating Streaming Services
Jerry West is understandably displeased with the way he is being portrayed in the HBO series Winning Time and is demanding an apology. The Big Lead's Stephen Douglas joins the show to discuss the beef, as well as the NBA Playoffs, streaming service sports frustration, and his latest television recommendations. Plus essays on the Golden State Warriors, Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs, the almighty ratings, and Nick Wright's height controversy.