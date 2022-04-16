Dodgers Fan Picks Fight, Gets Punched, Then Ejected From Petco Park
It wasn't a great night for a Los Angeles Dodgers fan during a battle between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves Friday night. The LA supporter sporting a Cody Bellinger jersey picked a fight, got punched, then got tossed from Petco Park.
Here's a bird's eye view of the altercation:
And here's a close-up view where the punches are visible:
Yeah, he definitely got the worst of that exchange. It's embarrassing any time that happens but it's worse when it happens to the guy who throws the first punch.
I'll never understand why anyone would wear a jersey of a team not involved in the game they're attending. Especially to a rival's ballpark. What's the point? Unless you simply don't own other clothing, there is no excuse for that.
Well folks, we've got fans fighting in the stands on a Friday night. MLB is back baby!