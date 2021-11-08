Roundup: Dodgers Let Clayton Kershaw Go; Kenyans Sweep New York City Marathon; Raiders Signing DeSean Jackson
Iraqi prime minister survived an assassination attempt ... Australia is finally open to the world but issues remain ... Kenyans swept the New York City Marathon ... Joe Biden put his stamp on the U.S. economy ... Stocks could soar this week ... A look at the Astroworld victims ... Twitter thinks Elon Musk should sell Tesla stock ... "Eternals" nets $161.7 million at global box office ... "Dexter" is back on television ... Vin Diesel wants The Rock back for next Fast and Furious sequel ... Max Verstappen won the Mexican Grand Prix ... DeSean Jackson signing with the Raiders ... Dodgers declined to give a qualifying offer to Clayton Kershaw ... The Cowboys looked awful on Sunday ... Terry Bradshaw blasted Aaron Rodgers ... Liverpool lost to West Ham in a huge result for the Hammers ...
The latest college football bowl projections [CBS Sports]
Baker Mayfield and the Browns are better without Odell Beckham Jr. [Yahoo Sports]
Steel is back [The Atlantic]
The Dolphins have failed Tua Tagovailoa [Sports Illustrated]
"Dickinson" is the best show you're not watching on Apple TV+ [The Ringer]
Jordan Love looked terrible in his first Packers start [The Big Lead]
Stranger Things Season 4 teaser trailer:
The best sketch from Kieran Culkin's episode of Saturday Night Live:
Here's Cecily Strong's Weekend Update segment everyone is talking about:
Nirvana -- "The Man Who Sold the World"