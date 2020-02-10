Doc Rivers: "The protest will be in our play"
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Doc Rivers addressed the ugly Donald Sterling controvery Saturday afternoon and handled it about as well as one could given the situation. The Clippers coach tried to keep the focus on today’s upcoming Game 4 against the Warriors, but obviously the Sterling firestorm dominated the coach’s comments.
“No one was happy about it,” Rivers said. “J.J. Redick was just as pissed as Chris Paul and that’s the way it should be.”
Rivers also addressed the thought bandied about by many on Saturday, that the Clippers should boycott Sunday’s game as a sign of protest against Sterling. Rivers said the players were against it and offered up a very solid alternative:
“Honestly, I’m completely against that and they were too,” Rivers said. “Why should we let someone’s comments stop what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to do something too here and we don’t want that to get in the way of what we want to do. I think the biggest statement we can make as men — not as black men, as men — is to stick together and show how strong we are as a group, not splinter, not walk. It’s easy to protest. The protest will be in our play.”
How the Clippers react on the court later this afternoon will be fascinating.
RELATED: Donald Sterling, David Stern and a Vladimir Putin Clippers Jersey
RELATED: TNT Used Halftime of Hawks – Pacers to Talk About Donald Sterling Instead of the Game
RELATED: Magic Johnson, Desmond Howard and Snoop Dogg Had Some Responses For Donald Sterling
RELATED: DeAndre Jordan’s Instagram Says Nothing And Everything About Donald Sterling