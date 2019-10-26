Doc Rivers: Ricky Rubio Is A 'Clever Little F---er' By Liam McKeone | Oct 26 2019 Harry How/Getty Images

Doc Rivers has once again found himself at the helm of a super team, this time on the opposite coast. Over ten years after his first championship run in Boston, he'll have an opportunity to repeat the feat with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George as his stars.

Time may have passed, but Doc certainly hasn't changed. That much was made clear when he had the following to say about Ricky Rubio. If you don't care for foul language, please exit your browser.

Doc Rivers on what Rubio brings to the #Suns: “He’s a clever little fucker.”



Also mentioned how beneficial it is for Booker to play more off the ball. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) October 26, 2019

A pretty good way to sum up Rubio's game. He has to be crafty as a below-average shooter in this shooting-obsessed league. He does a good enough job doing so that the Suns signed him to a hefty three-year, $51 million contract. He's been good so far in Phoenix, and clearly has the respect of Doc Rivers.