Doc Rivers Held Back Tears as He Delivered an Emotional Speech on the Jacob Blake Shooting
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 26 2020
The Los Angeles Clippers smoked the Dallas Mavericks 154-111 Tuesday night, but after the game basketball was the last thing on the minds of many. During a post-game press conference, Clippers coach Doc Rivers discussed the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin and he gave an impassioned speech about social justice in America.
Rivers held back tears throughout his emotional speech. At one point he said, "We've been hung. We've been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear. It's amazing to me. Why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back."
Video of his remarks are below:
That's powerful stuff and it clearly came from the heart. It's especially poignant because Rivers' father Grady served 30 years as a police officer in Maywood, Illinois.
Rivers is just one of the many figures in the NBA's Orlando bubble who have addressed the Blake shooting already and we're sure more are to come.