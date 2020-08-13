Doc Rivers Rips Donald Trump on Voter Suppression and Mail-In Voting
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 13 2020
Doc Rivers gave a press conference for reporters on Thursday and the Los Angeles Clippers coach didn't mince words when asked about voting in the upcoming election. Rivers took thinly-veiled shots at Donald Trump and the Republicans for their stances on voter suppression and mail-in voting.
Rivers said mail-in voting had never been a problem before and now, on the eve of an election in which many people will mail in their ballots, suddenly there are big problems with mail delivery. He also pointed out several states have done mail-in only elections for years without a problem, but in 2020 it's apparently a new issue.
Check out his comments below:
It's clear Rivers has no love for anyone attempting to suppress votes.