Do Not Let Josh Hart Borrow Your AirPods
Josh Hart is an NBA player with a podcast, so he's clearly got a lot on his mind. Apparently he's so wrapped up in other things that the man can simply not ever remember where he put his AirPods. On Tuesday, Hart revealed he's lost at least 15 pairs of AirPods.
Hart responded to a question about whether it was acceptable to own two pairs of AirPods so one set could always be charging. He said it was.
Then this staggering exchange happened:
How is it possible for someone to go through that many pairs of headphones? Hart plays for the Portland Trail Blazers and made $12 million for the 2021-22 season. So we're going to go ahead and assume he's got a fairly new iPhone. That means he's gone through all those different types of headphones in, what? A year? Maybe two? that is absolutely insane.
So yeah, if you ever loan Hart your AirPods, just know for a fact you're not getting those back.