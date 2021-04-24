DMX Memorial Service at Barclays Center a Wild Affair
By Liam McKeone
Apr 24, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT
The rap game lost a legend earlier this month when DMX passed away at the age of 50. He grew up in Yonkers, New York, so naturally the memorial service would be held in NYC. That memorial service was today, and it was quite an event.
DMX's casket was brought to Barclays Center on a monster truck. Thousands of well-wishers hopped on motorcycles to escort the truck. The city was alive even for a solemn affair.
A fitting tribute for a rap legend. DMX was one of NYC's beloved rap artists and he will be missed. I am rather certain he'd find this memorial service to be a perfect send-off.