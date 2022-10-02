DK Metcalf Taken Off Field on Cart to Go to the Bathroom
DK Metcalf had a monster game for the Seattle Seahawks against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. He apparently left it all on the field because he had to take a ride on the injury cart in the 4th quarter to get to the locker room so he could use the bathroom.
Sideline reporter Jen Hale was the one to break the news that Metcalf was headed to the restroom on the broadcast. Twitter immediately exploded with Paul Pierce and Lamar Jackson references.
Whatever happened in the bathroom, Metcalf took the cart back to the sideline when he was done.
Almost no other profession features so much attention paid to when you go to the bathroom at work.