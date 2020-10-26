DK Metcalf Looked Like the Fastest Man Alive When He Ran 115 Yards to Catch Budda Baker
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 25, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT
DK Metcalf is an alien. It's the only way you can explain someone being that big and strong and fast. Good lord is he fast. During Sunday Night Football, Budda Baker intercepted Russell Wilson and looked like he had a free spring to the end zone, but Metcalf ran him down and made it look easy.
The Next Gen stats confirm that Metcalf is, in fact, very fast.
What more can be said about DK Metcalf that hasn't already said about the Terminator, Predator, Usain Bolt and The Rock? He appears to be the perfect football player. The only question is if he is actually human.