DJ Khaled Was Not Prepared to Introduce Pat Connaughton at the Slam Dunk Contest
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 15 2020
DJ Khaled introduced the participants for the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest. When he got to Milwaukee Bucks' guard Pat Connaughton, he made sure to explain that he didn't know how to pronounce Connaughton's last name. And then he nailed it.
This really speaks to Khalid's level of professionalism. I mean, this isn't like the first time you see "Antetenkounmpo." You have to question whether or not he came to sound check earlier today. Just because a guy only plays 18 minutes a night in Milwaukee does not mean he doesn't deserve your full respect as a dunker.