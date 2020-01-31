D.J. Carton Stepping Away from Ohio State Due to Mental Health Issues
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 30 2020
Ohio State freshman guard D.J. Carton announced he will be stepping away from the team for a while. Carton took to Twitter to announce that he was going to take time away from the team to deal with ongoing mental health issues.
His statement is below:
Carton was the top player in Ohio State's 2019 recruiting class and the Buckeyes landed him after a tough national recruiting battle. He was a top 50 prospected and one of the best point guards in America according to 247Sports.
Carton has been solid this season, averaging 10.4 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game. He has also hit 40.0 percent of his shots from 3-point range. The lefty is a really smart, crafty guard and has a bright future in Columbus.
We certainly wish Carton nothing but the best as he works through his mental health issues.