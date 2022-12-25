Dirk Nowitzki's Mavericks Statue is Perfect
On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks held a ceremony to honor Dirk Nowitzki's two decades of service to the franchise ahead of their Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. They also unveiled the statue they made for Nowitzki that will forever reside outside of their home arena. Statues made in honor of an athlete can go horrifically wrong (see: Cristiano Ronaldo's terrifying bust of his face) but Dirk's was absolutely perfect.
Nowitzki's statue depicts him in the midst of his iconic one-legged fadeaway and it perfectly illustrates how insane that shot was and the fact that Nowitzki made so many.
The statue is also inscribed "Loyalty never fades away" which is great for numerous reasons.
Credit where credit is due. The Mavs nailed every part of honoring their forever superstar. A tremendous moment.