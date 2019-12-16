Dion Waiters Suspended After Posting a Boat Picture on Instagram When the Heat Thought He Was Sick By Stephen Douglas | Dec 15 2019 Houston Rockets v Miami Heat | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dion Waiters has been suspended by the Miami Heat for the third time this season. According to ESPN, Waiters was suspended for "failure to adhere to team policies, violation of team rules and continued insubordination." What did he do? Five Reasons Sports Network reports that Waiters was on a boat.

According to three sources, it was inspired by an Instagram post of Waiters hanging out on a boat during a time when the team was made to believe he was unavailable because he was sick.

Hard to believe the Heat suspended Waiters just because he did something for the 'gram, but this is the world we live in. Waiters' Instagram, which has over 360,000 followers, is now private. According to the Miami Herald, the Heat are now ready to move on from Waiters. It is hard to imagine a team willing to trade for a guy who has already been suspended three times less than two months into the season.

The Heat suspended Waiters for the season-opener for an undisclosed reason. Last month he was suspended 10 games after having a panic attack on a team plane after consuming an edible.