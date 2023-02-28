Dillon Brooks Channels Stone Cold Steve Austin With Pregame Outfit
Dillon Brooks has become a source of controversy recently, as he's repeatedly gotten into it with opponents on the floor. It appears he's embracing his inner bad boy based on the outfit he wore before his Memphis Grizzlies took on the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night.
Check this out:
Bleacher Report was quick to point out what we were all thinking:
Yes, that's Dillon Brooks throwing it back to the WWE's Attitude Era with a ridiculous pregame fit. I'll be honest, I'm not even mad. I'm actually impressed. A man who has repeatedly been accused of being dirty decided to go all-in and dress like the man affectionately referred to as "The Rattlesnake."
While the NBA may levy fines or suspensions on Brooks for his behavior, the league has to love this attitude.