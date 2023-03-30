Dillon Brooks Continues Quest to Annoy Everyone in the NBA, Checks Off Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Clippers, without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George, beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, 141-132. Russell Westbrook scored 36 points on 13-of-18 shooting and made all five three-pointers he attempted and handed out 10 assists. He also called Dillon Brooks "trash" multiple times.
Definitely a good night for Russ to talk trash. He absolutely cooked the Grizzlies. But he wasn't the only Clipper to take exception with Brooks before the night was over. During the third quarter Brooks got a little handsy as Robert Covington and Ja Morant wrestled over a loose ball.
You can see Brooks does three things here. First, he gives Covington just a little push. Nothing like he did to that cameraman, but a light shove. Then he grabs Covington's arm and pulls it a little. And finally he tries to yank the ball away after the whistle blows. Nothing flagrant or necessarily dirty, but still annoying and unnecessary.
The one good part of this is that it meant Bill Kennedy got to review the play and explain what he saw on the microphone. The announcers were very excited when they realized it was going to happen and Kennedy delivered.
At least Dillon Brooks gave us this.