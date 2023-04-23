Dillon Brooks Blames Media, Fans For Game 3 Ejection
For those who missed it, Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was ejected from Game 3 of the team's first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday night. His offense? Well, he intentionally smacked LeBron James in the crotch. On Sunday, Brooks blamed "the media" for his ejection.
When talking to reporters after Memphis' practice on Sunday, Brooks said, "The media making me a villain, the fans making me a villain, that just creates another persona in me." The implication being, everyone else was to blame for his whacking LeBron in the crotch leading to a Flagrant 2 call and an ejection.
Here's the play, you be the judge if the media and fans caused this:
Why did the media and fans move his hand like that? So not cool.
Brooks led the NBA with 18 technical fouls this season. It's safe to say he has made himself into a villain.