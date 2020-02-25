Did You Know Scottie Pippen's Real Name is Scotty Pippen?
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 25 2020
Did you know that Scottie Pippen's real name is Scotty Pippen? With a Y? I had no idea until I learned his son, Scotty Pippen Jr., was a freshman at Vanderbilt. I did a double-take. Google confirmed my confusion. I was expecting to find out that they were both Scott Pippen, but they're actually both Scotty Pippen. So what happened?
Pippen revealed the reason he's Scottie and not Scotty back in 2011. Via Esquire:
It's really Scotty. But for some reason, when people see it with a y, they shorten it to Scott.
So Scottie Pippen was named Scotty Pippen, but people were calling him Scott Pippen, so he just started saying he was Scottie Pippen. This may be the most important decision in basketball history.
Imagine a world where the Seattle Supersonics take Scott Pippen with the fifth pick in the 1987 NBA Draft. The Chicago Bulls would not have traded for Scott Pippen. The only way they do it is if they are pairing him with Mike Jordan. Yes, Jordan is lovingly referred to as Mike, but never Mike Jordan. Mike Jordan and Scott Pippen are middle relievers for a minor league baseball team, not six-time NBA champions.
So if you're a fan of the Chicago Bulls and a believer that Michael Jordan is the Holy Grail of basketball, thank Scotty Pippen for choosing I-E.