Did the NBA All-Star Game Jerseys Leak?
Whenever it feels like the world is spinning far too fast to stay on its axis, an old friend emerges to bring back some normalcy. There is nothing like a quaint potential uniform leak to snap classic blog fare back into focus. it's always good, clean fun and people get far too worked up about a sartorial choice which may not ever see the light of day. It's made even more fun when the news-break comes from someone who was just minding their own business and stumbled upon something unusual out on the clothing racks.
The latest in this vein comes from the NBA All-Star Game where players might wear these threads:
These look like something AND 1 would have put out back in 1997. There's something to be said for minimalism but it might also be nice to see the name and number of the player wearing it. Perhaps these are the retail version and not the on-court version. Even then, people seem to be predictably nonplussed.