Did the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks Just Become Rivals?
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 02 2020
The Miami Heat snapped the Milwaukee Bucks' six game winning streak on Monday, 105-89. During the fourth quarter there was a sequence of events that could lend itself to some extra intensity should these teams meet in the playoffs.
First Goran Dragic hit George Hill with a knee to the junk, leaving Hill crumpled on the floor. On the ensuing play, the Heat came up with a steal and Jae Crowder dunked the ball on a fast break. Dragic again got involved, slowing down to box out / block Giannis Antetokounmpo so he couldn't catch Crowder. Giannis ran into the back of Dragic and knocked him down. Giannis helped him up, but Dragic looked upset.
Were either of these plays malicious by anyone involved? That's up for debate, but both sides have now been alerted that things can and will get physical. While the Bucks are 52-9, two of those loses have come to the Heat with one game left between the teams on March 16th in Milwaukee.
After that, they could be destined for a second round series. Miami is currently the four seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat aren't afraid of anyone, but being considered an underdog against a team they have beaten multiple times this season? You can imagine how they'll carry themselves. Meanwhile, the Bucks will have the Heat to deal with in addition to the pressure of proving their 60-something win season wasn't fraudulent.
What a great story either way. Just remember that everything started with an awkward one-legged jumper and George Hill getting hit in the junk. As all rivalries do.