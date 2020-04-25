Did the Eagles Draft Jalen Hurts to Back Up, Play With, or Compete Against Carson Wentz?
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 24 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles took Jalen Hurts with the 53rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback was the runner-up for the Heisman and he was selected by a team that doesn't need a starting quarterback. Most of the time.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has an undeserved reputation for being injury prone. Wentz missed five games in 2018 and three games in 2017. He played all 16 games in 2019, but was then knocked out of a playoff game after a dirty hit by Jadaveon Clowney.
So what are the Eagles going to do with Hurts? While breaking down the pick, multiple people mentioned Hurts being used like Taysom Hill in New Orleans. It will be interesting to see how everyone feels about that. During the combine, Hurts emphatically said he is a quarterback.
Then there's Wentz. This isn't Aaron Rodgers in the twilight of his career. Wentz just signed a big extension 10 months ago. He was the starting quarterback the year the Eagles won a Super Bowl. He is a former Pro Bowler. He is 27 years old and three for 27 touchdowns and over 4000 yards last season. Do you really want to get cute and take him off the field or line him up at wide receiver?
Hurts might not be ready to start as a rookie - especially however this preseason shakes out - but a year or two from now, Hurts is going to want Wentz's job and he might deserve it.