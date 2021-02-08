Did Mike Evans Flop on This Crucial Pass-Interference Penalty?
By Kyle Koster | Feb 7, 2021, 8:30 PM EST
The Kansas City Chiefs were whistled for no fewer than eight penalties in the first half, accounting for 95 yards and singlehandedly extending two touchdown drives by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among them was a 34-yard pass interference call on Bashaud Breeland for tripping up Mike Evans with 24 seconds remaining in the half, the end result of which was a 21-6 deficit.
Breeland definitely made contact as Evans was striding into what would have been a touchdown reception, but perhaps not enough to cause the wide receiver to tumble as dramatically as he ended up tumbling. That's either a flop or smartly selling contact, depending on rooting and gambling interest.
For my money, that's a legit call. Breeland put himself in a bad position by getting beaten that badly on the route.
Independent of this play, though, Chiefs fans have some understandable gripes in regard to the whistles.