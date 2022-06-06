Did Jayson Tatum Re-Injure His Shoulder in Game 2 of the NBA Finals?
Jayson Tatum scored 21 points and hit five three-pointers in the first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Unfortunately, he also appeared to re-aggravate his right shoulder injury late in the second quarter and was not the same player in the third quarter. Here he is in the second taking some contact under the basket.
It's hard to tell what exactly happened, but he's clearly in pain.
Tatum originally hurt his right shoulder during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. He was able to overcome that and play well as the Celtics won three of the next four games against the Heat. He struggled in the first game against the Warriors, but appeared to be feeling pretty good tonight before someone hit his shoulder.