Did Donald Trump Wear His Pants Backward at GOP Rally?
Former President Donald Trump made a speech to the North Carolina Republican Party on Saturday night, criticizing President Biden's performance thus far and reiterating his unfounded belief that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
While many people's attention focused on what Trump said, more astute observers were focused elsewhere. After finishing his speech, Trump moved to his left away from the podium blocking his lower half and revealing to the world a potential homage to hip-hop group Kris Kross.
Where's the zipper? Why are there creases around his thighs? The world wants to know!
Jokes aside, no, Donald Trump isn't wearing his pants backward here. Just think of the logistics of putting on pants. No way he buttoned up and zippered his fly behind himself. It's just not feasible.
Related Articles
Roundup: Donald Trump Stopped the Government Spygate Probe; Amazon Buys MGM; Meme Stocks Back
Roundup: GOP Blocks January 6 Commission; Emma Stone Gets Rave Reviews for 'Cruella'; The Knicks Flopped in Game 3
Roundup: NFL Will Stop 'Race-Norming'; Knicks Lost; Stripper Lawsuit on Local News
Roundup: Jon Rahm Forced Out; Philly Accent Disappearing; Cruella Movie Review
Because I'm a hardcore investigative journalist who never leaves a stone unturned, I went through Getty Images from the event and discovered a photo where Trump's zipper is clearly visible in the front. So we have photographic evidence confirming his pants were on the correct way.
If this doesn't win me a Pulitzer, I don't know what will.