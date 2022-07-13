Dick Vitale Is Not a Fan of the New Big Ten
The Big Ten shocked the college sports world two weeks ago when it announced it would add USC and UCLA to its ranks beginning in 2024. A lot has been written about the move, some appreciating it, many not. On Wednesday we learned what ESPN's Dick Vitale thinks about the move. Spoiler alert: he's not a fan.
Vitale took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the change:
It's hard to argue with him. USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten makes absolutely no geographical sense. Their closest road game outside of LA will be at Nebraska,1,500 miles away. The entire decision was driven by money, specifically related to football revenue. No consideration was given to other sports that will likely struggle with the new alignment.
It is worth wondering whether Vitale will wind up expressing his displeasure on a broadcast this year.