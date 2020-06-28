Dick Vitale Begs People to Wear Masks and Social Distance as Florida's COVID Case Numbers Continue to Spike
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 28 2020
Dick Vitale is possibly the most vocal Florida resident in the entire world of sports. At 81 years old, Dickie V falls squarely in the high-risk category when it comes to COVID-19 so it makes sense that he should be concerned with his state's poor handling of the pandemic. And more specifically, with the way that people are not taking the simple guidelines - social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands - seriously.
Please, listen to Dick Vitale. And before you point out his mask should be covering his nose, he does know how to properly wear it as you can see in another video he posted today, again begging people to follow the rules.