Dianna Russini Tweets Skepticism of Dwayne Haskins Appearance Minutes Before Haskins Appears By William Pitts | Sep 29 2019 Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

This has to be some of the worst timing imaginable.

The Washington Redskins' quarterback controversy came to a head early on in Week 4 after they fell behind 14-0 to the New York Giants. Earlier this week, Washington head coach Jay Gruden made the surprise decision to start the struggling Case Keenum over rookie Dwayne Haskins, with whom the Redskins have been oddly cautious.

During the second quarter, ESPN football analyst Dianna Russini tweeted this.

I’ve spoke to Washington many times about Haskins. It’s always the same “he’s not ready...not even close”

I’d be shocked if we saw him today. #Redskins — Dianna (@diannaESPN) September 29, 2019

And nine minutes later...

Yep. Haskins entered the game, making his first NFL appearance. Ouch.

To be fair, there is a chance someone within the Redskins may have fed her a white lie to express confidence in Keenum that the team did not actually have, which is understandable. While Keenum's stats are decent so far (69.7% completions, 7-3 TD/INT ratio), they haven't been good enough for the 0-3 Redskins, who need some kind of jolt.

Haskins was tabbed to give it to them, and Russini's tweet didn't age well.