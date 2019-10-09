Dez Bryant Posts Grainy Workout Video That Looks Like it Was Made in 1996 By Brian Giuffra | Oct 09 2019

Dez Bryant wants to play football again. Whether that's in the NFL, XFL, CFL or some other unknown league, we do not know. What we do know is he's working out and posting videos on social media in an effort to entice potential suitors.

There's only one problem: The workout video he posted on social media looks like it was made using an old VHS camcorder from the 90s.

The return of 88 @DezBryant Lab ? Work we comin!!! Stay Tune @simplyCoachO pic.twitter.com/Knme6V806z — David Robinson (@drobalwayzopen) October 8, 2019

The unmanicured grass field, the grainy pixilation, the unfocused zooms, the transition fades; this looks like every highlight video played at end-of-the-year football banquets in the 1990s.

All props to Dez. He's made strong steps in his recovery from a torn Achilles, which isn't easy. But at the same time, an iPhone 6 records better video than this and the local middle school in my hometown has a newer field to play on. So I guess what I'm saying is, Dez, if you want some help creating your next workout video, hit me up.