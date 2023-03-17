Texas A&M's Dexter Dennis Had the Coolest Block of March Madness
Texas A&M and Penn State met in the 7-10 matchup in the Midwest Region on the first night of the NCAA Tournament. Just a few minutes into the game Texas' Wade Taylor IV turned the ball over and Camren Wynter attempted to convert the turnover into points for the Nittany Lions. One thing he didn't expect was for Dexter Dennis to come flying in for the chase-down block. And not just any chase-down block. Dennis pinned the ball on the backboard. With both hands.
I mean, he just snatched it out of midair.
Dixon, a 6-foot-5 graduate transfer from Wichita State, averaged just 0.6 blocks per game this year, which seems low when you can do this whenever you want. Dixon was the AAC Defensive Player of the Year last season.