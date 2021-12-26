Referees Re-Review and Overrule Official Review of DeVonta Smith Touchdown in Eagles - Giants Game
By Stephen Douglas
The Philadelphia Eagles - New York Giants game in Week 16 saw something incredibly rare as referees reviewed a review. During the third quarter Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith. Smith made a great toe-tapping catch as he fell out of bounds. The play on the field was called a touchdown.
Then things got confusing for everyone. All scoring plays are reviewed and this one was no different with someone saying that the pass should actually be ruled incomplete and the call reversal was announced as the Eagles were upset.
That's when the referees working the game reviewed the original review and overruled the initial overrulling. The touchdown was back on. If you're confused, don't worry, so was rules expert Mike Pereira.