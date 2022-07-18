Eagles' Devon Allen DQ'd for Being .001 Too Fast Off the Blocks at World Athletics Championships

“When I was flagged, I was very surprised. That was also part of the frustration because I know for a fact I didn’t react until I heard the gun. To be 1/1000th too quick – I know I’m quick but that kind of sucks.” – @DevonAllen13 explains his DQ



More ➡️ https://t.co/baillv0b9U pic.twitter.com/uc6NiwFsMl