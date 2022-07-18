Eagles' Devon Allen DQ'd for Being .001 Too Fast Off the Blocks at World Athletics Championships
Devon Allen of the Philadelphia Eagles made the finals of the men's 110m hurdles at the World Athletics Championship. He was then disqualified after being .001 second too fast out of the blocks, even though he apparently didn't technically false start which seems unfair. The crowd in Eugene, Oregon, where Allen played college football, was not pleased.
Allen was just as confused as the fans.
Grant Holloway and Trey Cunningham of the United States ended up finishing 1-2 in the event. Allen's personal best time, which he set earlier this year, was 12.84. He likely would have been in contention had he been allowed to run.
Allen previously finished 5th in the event at the 2016 Olympics and 4th at the pandemic-delayed 2021 Olympics.