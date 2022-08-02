Devin Williams Not Happy Brewers Traded Josh Hader
The Milwaukee Brewers shocked the baseball world on Monday when they traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres for what could be termed a tepid return. On Tuesday, fellow Brewers bullpen stud Devin Williams was asked about Hader being traded. Let's just say he wasn't happy about it.
Williams didn't seem to understand why the first-place Brewers would move Hader before the MLB trade deadline. It was clearly a somber moment for him seeing a guy he worked closely with for years trade.
Here's what he had to say:
Williams and Hader have locked down the back end of the Brewers' bullpen for the past four seasons, creating arguably the best late-inning tandem in the game. Hader is a four-time All-Star, two-time MLB First Team selection and three-time National League Reliever of the Year. Both guys were All-Stars together this season.
During his six years with the Brewers, Hader amassed 125 saves in 143 opportunities while posting a 2.48 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP and racking up 541 strikeouts in 316.1 innings. The lefty will be extremely difficult to replace.