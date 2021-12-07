Roundup: Devin Nunes Leaving Congress; Jana Kramer's Divorce Finalized; Heisman Trophy Finalists Announced
Joe Biden announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics ... Storm pummels Hawaii causing floods ... Devin Nunes is leaving Congress ... Medina Spirit died suddenly after a workout ... Stock futures are flat heading into Tuesday ... Omicron looks fast moving and less severe ... Samsung replaced its CEOs ... Senate working on $2 billion spending plan ... Sylvester Stallone will play a gangster in Paramount+ series "Kansas City" ... Drake withdraws his 2022 Grammy nominations ... Jana Kramer's divorce has been finalized ... Patriots beat the Bills in a bizarre game ... The weather in Buffalo was ridiculous ... Kayvon Thibodeaux will enter the 2022 NFL Draft ... Miami hired Mario Cristobal ... DeMar DeRozan entered health and safety protocols ... Four Heisman finalists announced ...
This is amazing:
Trailer No. 2 for The Matrix Resurrections:
Teaser for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts:
Paul McCartney teaching The Beatles "Maxwell's Silver Hammer":
The SteelDrivers -- "If It Hadn't Been For Love"