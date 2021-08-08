Devin Funchess Used a Racial Slur During a Press Conference, Apologized on Twitter
By Stephen Douglas
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess used an Asian slur during his post-practice press conference on Saturday. Funchess told the assembled press that he was happy to see reporters in person. Media members are still wearing masks, so Funchess explained how he could tell when someone was smiling because of their eyes. Here's the clip with the slur.
A few hours later Funchess tweeted out an apology note.
Today Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said what Funchess said was "unacceptable," but he thought the apology was sincere. The team has no plans to release Funchess, but it sounds like punishment could be coming.
Funchess was off to a good start in training camp after opting out of the 2020 season because COVID.